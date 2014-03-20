BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Google in paragraph 4)
March 20 Advertising agency M&C Saatchi Plc said full-year profit rose 8 percent as it brought new clients on board, and won new contracts from existing clients.
The company, which was founded by Charles and Maurice Saatchi in 1995 after they were ousted from the board Saatchi & Saatchi, said pretax profit rose to 18.6 million pounds ($30.9 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 17.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to 177.4 million pounds.
M&C Saatchi is popular for Google's "Good to know" campaign, the NHS's "Change 4 Life" promotion and its recreation of a submarine crash in a Milan street for Europ Assist IT's "Protect Your Life" campaign.
Shares in the company closed at 297 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.60 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7