March 20 Advertising agency M&C Saatchi Plc said full-year profit rose 8 percent as it brought new clients on board, and won new contracts from existing clients.

The company, which was founded by Charles and Maurice Saatchi in 1995 after they were ousted from the board Saatchi & Saatchi, said pretax profit rose to 18.6 million pounds ($30.9 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 17.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 177.4 million pounds.

M&C Saatchi is popular for Google's "Good to know" campaign, the NHS's "Change 4 Life" promotion and its recreation of a submarine crash in a Milan street for Europ Assist IT's "Protect Your Life" campaign.

Shares in the company closed at 297 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

