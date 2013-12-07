By Stella Mapenzauswa
| ORANIA, South Africa
ORANIA, South Africa Dec 7 While the death of
anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela triggered an outpouring of
shared sorrow across South Africa's sometimes tense racial
divide, eyes stayed dry in a white Afrikaner enclave in the
heart of the country.
But even in Orania, where a small community of Afrikaners
has closed itself off, intent on preserving its culture and
language at all cost, the global icon who preached a contrasting
ideology of racial integration commands respect.
Hours after President Jacob Zuma announced the 95-year-old's
death, South Africans of all races took to the streets and the
Internet to express sorrow at his passing and celebrate his
remarkable life.
Former President F.W. De Klerk, the last white president who
help dismantle the apartheid system of institutionalised racism,
said Afrikaners had "very warm feelings towards Nelson Mandela"
and would mourn him.
In Orania, however, the roughly 1,000 residents were
unmoved.
"One can genuinely sympathise with the death of a person who
is a father to someone, a husband, a friend to others without
falling in love with that person," said Carel Boshoff, president
of the Orania Movement and son of its founder.
"But this was a great person. We can recognise it, we can
see it and as such we can reach out and say we shared something
of a commonality around this person. He had more grace, more
presence than many others."
A group of young people sitting at a cafe sipping drinks,
eyes glued to a television screen tuned to an Afrikaans language
channel, merely shrugged silently when asked whether they had
been monitoring media coverage of the story.
"DON'T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HIM"
Mandela, who became South Africa's first black president in
1994 after spending 27 years in jail for fighting white rule,
astounded Orania's residents when he visited the settlement the
following year as a gesture of conciliation.
The image, published in papers across the world, of the
towering Mandela with his arm around the widow of apartheid
architect Hendrik Verwoerd after the two shared tea, cemented
his stature as one of the world's most respected statesmen.
"I identify myself with the wishes of my people for a
volkstaat (people's state) which I believe could be developed in
this part of the country," Betsie Verwoerd told Mandela in
Afrikaans during the visit.
"I want a united South Africa where we can cease to think in
terms of colour," Mandela responded.
The visit triggered mixed emotions, including anger from
some black and white South Africans.
But 18 years later, the memory appears to have faded from
this self-contained community, which shuns contact with the
outside world to the point of having its own currency, the Ora.
"I don't really know much about him," one elderly woman said
when asked about Mandela's death, before quickly walking away,
reflecting the suspicion that greets any visitor, especially a
non-white reporter.
South Africa's high crime rate, particularly the killing of
hundreds of farmers in Afrikaner communities, some by their
black workers, played a major role in Orania's creation in 1991.
Residents deny charges of racism, but remain uneasy about
life in a South Africa led by a black-majority government after
decades of white minority rule. In essence, they just want to be
left alone.
"We don't want to ask anybody's permission. If you
constitute yourself and act in an orderly way within the broad
lines of a constitution you shouldn't need anybody's permission
to be - you should just be," said Boshoff.
"These are ideals Mandela himself respected."
