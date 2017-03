JOHANNESBURG, June 27 Former South African President Nelson Mandela is responding to touch and is "still there", his eldest daughter Makaziwe said on Thursday after visiting the critically ill anti-apartheid leader in hospital.

"I won't lie, it doesn't look good. But as I say, if we speak to him, he responds and tries to open his eyes. He's still there. He might be waning off, but he's still there," she told SABC radio.