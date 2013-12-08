JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 Fifty-nine foreign heads of state or government have said so far they will attend either the memorial ceremony or the state funeral of Nelson Mandela in South Africa in the coming week, a foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.

He said the final number of who would attend either Tuesday's memorial in Johannesburg or the funeral in Qunu next Sunday would be confirmed in due course. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)