(Corrects third paragraph to show Graca Machel may waive claims
to the estate but has not done so yet.)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 Former South African
President Nelson Mandela has left his $4.1 million estate to
family members, the ruling African National Congress, former
staff and several local schools, according to a reading of his
will on Monday.
Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke told reporters the
division of the estate - provisionally valued at 46 million rand
($4.1 million) excluding royalties - had been accepted by
Mandela's family earlier on Monday with no contestation so far.
Mandela's third wife, Graca Machel, may waive her claims to
the estate, Moseneke said at a news conference where he
summarised parts of Mandela's 40-page will.
Moseneke said some of the estate would be split between
three trusts set up by Mandela, including a family trust
designed to provide for his more than 30 children, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
The reading of Mandela's will was expected to set off
another round of squabbling among members of his large and
factious family over the anti-apartheid hero's financial legacy.
Mandela, who died in December at the age of 95, left behind
an estate that includes an upscale house in Johannesburg, a
modest dwelling in his rural Eastern Cape home province and
royalties from book sales, including his autobiography, "Long
Walk to Freedom".
More visibly, his legacy includes a potent political and
moral brand that some of his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren have already used to market everything from
clothing to reality TV.
Some of his grandchildren have started a line of caps and
sweatshirts that feature his image under the brand "Long Walk to
Freedom". Two of his U.S.-based granddaughters starred in a
reality television show called "Being Mandela".
Such aggressive marketing - as well as reports of fighting
among family members over Mandela's money - have fuelled the
impression in South Africa that some of the family members have
exploited their famous relative.
($1 = 11.1688 South African rand)
