* Public attention diverted from Zuma scandals
* ANC set to surf wave of Mandela emotion
* Anti-apartheid hero will loom over 2014 election
* But comparisons with Mandela may show Zuma up
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 A week ago, South African
President Jacob Zuma was a leader on the back foot, ridiculed in
a front-page cartoon by a newspaper accusing him of blowing $20
million of public money on a security upgrade to his private
home.
Seven days later, he has gained some political respite
through the death of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, an
event of such enormity in the "Rainbow Nation" that Zuma's
troubles could be banished from headlines well into next year.
Seldom comfortable in set-piece events, Zuma delivered the
news of Mandela's passing late on Thursday with rare gravitas -
a very different figure from the cartoon character depicted
sipping a cocktail and floating in a pool of cash in last week's
Mail and Guardian newspaper.
The weekly dealt Zuma a serious blow with a report alleging
the security upgrade to his Nkandla home included a cattle
enclosure and swimming pool - referred to in state documents as
a "fire pool" on the grounds it could double up as a water
reservoir for fire-fighting purposes.
"It's been a very tough couple of weeks for Zuma, this week
in particular with all the fallout from Nkandla," said William
Gumede, a political analyst at Johannesburg's Wits University.
"But Mandela might offer him some kind of reprieve. At least
people's minds are off him for the time being."
The ANC has stood by Zuma over the Nkandla accusations,
saying it believed he had done no wrong. The president's office
has not commented.
"DAY IN HISTORY"
The 101-year-old African National Congress (ANC), which has
ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994, is also
likely to make political hay out of Mandela's passing,
especially with an election less than six months away.
Although there is no chance of the former liberation
movement losing its overall majority in Africa's biggest
economy, its share of the vote has been waning since the advent
of democracy. In 2009 it won fewer than two thirds of votes for
the first time.
With so-called "Born Free" post-apartheid voters coming on
to the electoral roll for the first time in 2014, unencumbered
by the emotional ties of their parents to the liberation
struggle, analysts say that percentage could drop sharply.
However, Mandela's death and the 10-day funerary proceedings
that are set to follow are likely to serve as a reminder to
young South Africans of the huge sacrifices made by "Madiba", as
he is affectionately known, and his party.
Businessman Philip Sikhumbuzo, 35, reflected the feelings of
many when he woke his two small children in the middle of the
night and took them, still in their pyjamas, to Mandela's
Johannesburg home minutes after Zuma's announcement.
"It's late but this is one day in history and I want my
children to remember who Mandela was," the 35-year-old told
Reuters.
NO COMPARISON
However, putting Mandela front and square in its election
campaign also carries risks for the ANC, not least because it
will merely highlight the yawning gulf in stature between South
Africa's first black president and its fourth.
Besides the Nkandla imbroglio, Zuma's five years in office
have been tainted by scandals and gaffes, from the fathering of
a love-child with the daughter of a close friend, to a
dismissive quip about the state of the roads in nearby Malawi.
Before he came into office in 2009, the polygamous Zulu
traditionalist had a record that prompted Germany's Stern
magazine to refer to him as "The Black Berlusconi", a comparison
to the scandal-plagued Italian politician.
He was tried in 2006 for rape. Although he was acquitted, he
admitted he had failed to wear a condom despite knowing his
partner was HIV positive, and had taken a shower after sex to
minimise the risk of infection, raising serious questions about
his judgment.
Three years later, he escaped trial for corruption relating
to a multi-billion arms deal when state prosecutors withdrew
charges just days before the election.
Mandela, by contrast, was held up as a pillar of probity and
virtue, a man who, on trial for his life, stood up in the dock
in 1964 and declared he was prepared to die in his quest for a
democratic and free South Africa.
"The ANC mobilisation and public face will be very much
represented by Mandela for now, so it does allow the focus to go
off Jacob Zuma, and in the election the ANC will in effect be
fronting itself with Nelson Mandela," said independent political
analyst Nic Borain.
"It's an appropriate strategy given the kind of trouble the
president has been in, but there is a downside to that - that
the comparison between the two becomes impossible to ignore."
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Peter Graff)