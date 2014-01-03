(Adds details; updates shares)
Jan 3 Shares of cybersecurity provider FireEye
Inc rose as much as 35 percent on Friday after the
company bought computer forensics specialist Mandiant Corp for
$1 billion in a deal that underscores increasing consolidation
in the red-hot sector.
The share spike added about $1.7 billion to FireEye's market
value, which has more than doubled since the company went public
in September.
"This deal speaks to our thesis around massive consolidation
in the security landscape for 2014, with names such as Fortinet
Inc and Proofpoint Inc as prime acquisition
candidates ...," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives wrote
in a note.
Cybersecurity companies are in high demand because of the
scarcity of large public corporations in that market and the
growing threat of online crime worldwide.
Analysts have said larger players such as IBM,
Symantec and Hewlett Packard could look to
acquire smaller security players to help drive growth as
spending on cybersecurity increases.
Cisco Systems Inc said in July it would buy
cybersecurity company Sourcefire Inc for $2.7
billion.
Mandiant is best known for its forensics services. The
company rose to prominence in February 2013 when it published a
report detailing what it said were links between a
Shanghai-based unit of the People's Liberation Army and a long
list of attacks on U.S. companies.
Beijing had denied the allegations.
Security experts expect strong growth in both FireEye's
cloud-based systems for detecting malicious software and
Mandiant's software that analyzes cyber attacks.
For a Breakingviews column on the deal
The deal will expand the total addressable market of FireEye
to $30 billion from $11.6 billion, the company said on Thursday.
It also raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast.
Nomura Equity Research analyst Rick Sherlund said he expects
the Mandiant deal to add about $150 million to FireEye's revenue
in 2014.
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FireEye's stock to
$45 from $40.
FireEye shares were up 34 percent at $55.33 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)