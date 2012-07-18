(Corrects to chief financial officer, not CEO, in first paragraph)

JAKARTA, July 18 Indonesia's biggest lender, Bank Mandiri, plans to sell a recap bond worth $350 million in August, Chief Financial Officer Pahala Mansuri said on Wednesday.

"We will sell at least $350 million next month. There's 3 banks that are interested to buy (the recap bonds) but I can't give the names yet," he told reporters.

"By selling these recap bonds, we will have fresh funds," he added. "Since we're selling it in dollars, it means we have more foreign exchange credit funding, which was previously slowed down."

Bank Mandiri owns 87 trillion rupiah ($9.21 billion) of recap bonds and aims to sell 54 trillion over the next nine months to the market, central banks or the finance ministry. Indonesian banks have not been allowed to trade these "recap" bonds up to now, but the central bank is considering allowing the bonds to be sold. ($1=9,450 rupiah)