* Q1 2012 net falls 10.5 pct to 3.4 trln rph

* Stripping out one-time 2011 gain, profit up 42 pct

* Mandiri plans to sell 54 trln rph of bonds-CEO (Adds details, quotes)

By Fathiya Dahrul

JAKARTA, April 25 Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit fell 10.5 percent from a year ago when it benefited from a stake sale, though loan growth remained strong in Southeast Asia's top economy.

Mandiri's CEO Zulkifli Zaini said that to accelerate growth the state-owned lender plans this year to unload bonds that the government issued as a capital injection to troubled banks during the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

Banks have not been allowed to trade these "recap" bonds up to now, but the central bank is considering allowing the bonds to be sold.

Mandiri owns 87 trillion rupiah of these recap bonds and it aims to sell 54 trillion rupiah over the next nine months to the market, central banks or the finance ministry.

"Should this plan go through, Mandiri's liquidity will improve, which will improve its profitability as the bank will channel it to higher yielding earning assets," said Mulia Santoso, equity fund manager at Jakarta-based Syailendra Capital, which manages $500 million of assets including a stake in Mandiri.

"We believe in Mandiri's long term prospects and we like their business model and strategy," Santoso said.

The firm's first-quarter net profit was 3.4 trillion rupiah ($369.87 million), compared with 3.8 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Mandiri's first quarter net profit a year ago was boosted by a 1.4 trillion rupiah gain from the sale of its stake in Garuda Indonesia in the flag carrier's initial public offering.

Stripping out the one-time gain, the first quarter 2012 profit rose 42 percent, according to Reuters calculations, on strong loan growth from firms looking at expand to tap buoyant domestic demand.

Analysts forecast Mandiri's 2012 net profit to rise 11 percent to 13.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Indonesia's economy is expected to grow at over 6 percent this year, after sealing the highest full-year growth in 15 years in 2011, and the economy's resilience was rewarded with rating agency upgrades to investment grade in recent months.

Fund investors are keen on banks as a proxy for the economy, though Mandiri's stock price has stuttered this year after having more than tripled in the past three years.

Shares in Mandiri fell 0.7 percent ahead of the results. They gained 1.5 percent in the first quarter to underperform a wider Jakarta index that rose around 7.8 percent in the same period. ($1 = 9,192.5 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)