* Q1 2012 net falls 10.5 pct to 3.4 trln rph
* Stripping out one-time 2011 gain, profit up 42 pct
* Mandiri plans to sell 54 trln rph of bonds-CEO
By Fathiya Dahrul
JAKARTA, April 25 Bank Mandiri,
Indonesia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday its first quarter
net profit fell 10.5 percent from a year ago when it benefited
from a stake sale, though loan growth remained strong in
Southeast Asia's top economy.
Mandiri's CEO Zulkifli Zaini said that to accelerate growth
the state-owned lender plans this year to unload bonds that the
government issued as a capital injection to troubled banks
during the 1998 Asian financial crisis.
Banks have not been allowed to trade these "recap" bonds up
to now, but the central bank is considering allowing the bonds
to be sold.
Mandiri owns 87 trillion rupiah of these recap bonds and it
aims to sell 54 trillion rupiah over the next nine months to the
market, central banks or the finance ministry.
"Should this plan go through, Mandiri's liquidity will
improve, which will improve its profitability as the bank will
channel it to higher yielding earning assets," said Mulia
Santoso, equity fund manager at Jakarta-based Syailendra
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets including a stake
in Mandiri.
"We believe in Mandiri's long term prospects and we like
their business model and strategy," Santoso said.
The firm's first-quarter net profit was 3.4 trillion rupiah
($369.87 million), compared with 3.8 trillion rupiah in the same
period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
Mandiri's first quarter net profit a year ago was boosted by
a 1.4 trillion rupiah gain from the sale of its stake in Garuda
Indonesia in the flag carrier's initial public
offering.
Stripping out the one-time gain, the first quarter 2012
profit rose 42 percent, according to Reuters calculations, on
strong loan growth from firms looking at expand to tap buoyant
domestic demand.
Analysts forecast Mandiri's 2012 net profit to rise 11
percent to 13.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Indonesia's economy is expected to grow at over 6 percent
this year, after sealing the highest full-year growth in 15
years in 2011, and the economy's resilience was rewarded with
rating agency upgrades to investment grade in recent months.
Fund investors are keen on banks as a proxy for the economy,
though Mandiri's stock price has stuttered this year after
having more than tripled in the past three years.
Shares in Mandiri fell 0.7 percent ahead of the results.
They gained 1.5 percent in the first quarter to underperform a
wider Jakarta index that rose around 7.8 percent in the
same period.
($1 = 9,192.5 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by
Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)