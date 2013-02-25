JAKARTA Feb 25 Bank Mandiri,
Indonesia's biggest lender, said on Monday its fourth quarter
net profit rose 47 percent from a year ago as loan growth
remained strong in Southeast Asia's top economy.
The bank's fourth-quarter net profit was 4.4 trillion rupiah
($453.19 million), compared with 3 trillion rupiah in the same
period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed based on
published full-year and nine-month results.
State-owned Mandiri, which aims to expand its reach into
Southeast Asia and China, reported better-than-expected full
year 2012 net profit of 15.5 trillion rupiah. Analysts had
forecast Mandiri's 2012 net profit at 14.58 trillion rupiah,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
This compared with a net profit of 12.2 trillion rupiah in
the previous year.
Shares in Mandiri rose 2 percent ahead of the results,
having gained 20 percent in 2012 to outperform a wider Jakarta
index that rose around 13 percent in the same period.
($1 = 9,709 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)