SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korean automotive parts
supplier Mando Corp on Friday denied German peer
Robert Bosch GmbH's assertions in a U.S. lawsuit that Mando had
infringed on Bosch patents and said it plans to "respond
legally" to the suit.
"Our technical review showed that we have never violated the
patents (of Bosch)," Mando said in a filing with South Korea's
stock exchange.
Bosch on Thursday lodged a lawsuit at the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against
Mando alleging infringement of four of its patents.
Shares in Mando tumbled 13 percent in Seoul on Friday to
their lowest levels in more than two months.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)