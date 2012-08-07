Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
SEOUL Aug 7 South Korean parts maker Mando said on Tuesday that it has agreed to secure the right to buy shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service (NPS) in car air-conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp.
The deal came after NPS in July rejected a tender offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to acquire its 8.1 percent stake in Halla Climate Control.
Shares in Halla extended losses, down more than 7 percent as of 0349 GMT, in a flat wider market. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement