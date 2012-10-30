Oct 30 Manganese Bronze Holdings Plc, maker of London's black taxi, said it appointed accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrator as it looks to secure funding after a safety issue led to a product recall and a halt in sales.

"The administrators are reviewing the group's current financial position to develop a range of options to rescue the business or alternatively dispose of its assets to an investor that can secure the future of the London taxi," the company said.