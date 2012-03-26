March 26 Manganese Bronze, the maker of London's traditional black cabs, posted a narrower loss as demand for its vehicles grew abroad, and said it was well placed to report a profit in 2012.

"With the continuing credit terms available from Geely, the continued support of the group's bankers, and the improvement in operating margins delivered by restructuring, the group is well positioned to return to profitability in 2012," the company said.

Manganese Bronze, which is 20 percent owned by China's largest private automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , said it has shipped 500 vehicles to Azerbaijan in February 2012 and more orders are pending.

The company's pretax loss narrowed to 2.6 million pounds ($4.12 million) in 2011 from 6.3 million pounds a year ago.

Export sales more than tripled to 705 vehicles in 2011.

Sales of new taxis in London increased 4 percent to 1,074 vehicles, but sales in the rest of the UK market fell by almost a third to 428 vehicles during the year.

Shares of the company, which have lost nearly a fifth of their value since the beginning of this year, closed at 26.25 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6304 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)