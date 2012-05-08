* Dr Douglas Greenig hired as new head of risk
* Pressure grows on Man CEO Peter Clarke
* Shares fall 4.2 percent; back to 2000 levels
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, May 8 Man Group has replaced the
head of risk at its embattled flagship AHL fund as pressure
mounts on chief executive Peter Clarke to stop the rot in the
British company's shares, now trading at the lowest level in
more than a decade.
Shares in Europe's largest listed hedge fund firm have
slumped more than 60 percent in value since September, hit by
continued client exits and poor performance at the
computer-driven fund responsible for the bulk of Man's revenues.
Shares continued to slide on Tuesday, falling 4.5 percent to
84.85 pence by 1135 GMT.
The reshuffle at AHL sees Douglas Greenig, a mathematician
with management and trading experience at RBS Greenwich Capital
and Fortress, replace Matthew Sargaison as chief risk officer.
Sargaison becomes chief investment officer.
Tim Wong remains AHL chief executive.
The appointment coincides with a period of intense scrutiny
for Man CEO Clarke, fast running out of options to turn the
group's sagging fortunes around.
Clarke initiated a plan in November to buy back up to $150
million of stock by the end of 2011, purchased 50,000 shares
himself in September and unveiled a shake-up in the group's
dividend and performance fee structure.
But analysts say Clarke is almost powerless to change the
performance of a "black box" computer fund led by teams of PhD
scientists and their complex algorithms, besides changing the
personnel in charge of it.
Recent falls have sparked market talk of a takeover or
shake-up of management, although Clarke insists he has the full
support of shareholders.
Almost 99 percent of shareholders who voted backed Clarke's
reappointment as a director of the company at last week's annual
general meeting.
Man bought GLG for $1.6 billion in 2010 in an effort to
smooth out returns from AHL, which tries to latch on to trends
in prices but can find it difficult to profit in choppy markets.
The tie-up has so far failed to generate the kind of value most
shareholders hoped for.
Meanwhile, the $21 billion computer-driven fund AHL, named
after 1980s founders Michael Adam, David Harding and Martin
Lueck, has struggled to perform recently as volatility hurts its
models focusing on short-term market movements.
AHL lost 6.4 percent last year just as chief rival Winton
Capital made a 6.3 percent gain. Over the past 12 months AHL has
lost more than 7 percent. Around 70 percent of Man's 2011 group
revenue was generated by AHL funds or funds that allocate to
AHL.
Man said last week AHL was on average 14 percent away from
its so-called high-water mark, above which it can earn lucrative
performance fees. Citi analysts estimate that after losses in
April it is now around 17 percent away from that mark.
Recent outflows from AHL were largely from Nomura Global
Trend - an open-ended version of AHL - which Man launched in
Japan only last year, raising $2 billion by last May.
"Sales will remain subdued until we see positive performance
enduring there," Clarke said on a call to journalists last week.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)