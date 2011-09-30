LONDON, Sept 30 Man Group is doubling the number of planned job cuts to 400, a source told Reuters, as the world's biggest listed hedge fund manager trims costs after last year's takeover of rival GLG.

The news came two days after Man shocked markets with a statement showing clients had pulled out $2.6 billion in assets in the three months to end-September -- the fastest pace since early 2009 -- sending its shares tumbling 25 percent on the day.

Man Group declined to comment.

While job cuts are taking place across the board, the majority are in fund administration and sales, although fund management and research are not seeing redundancies, the source close to the company said.

The cuts, which will take place by the first quarter of 2012, were already under way before Wednesday's trading statement, the source said.

Man had originally been planning around 200 job cuts after last year's takeover of GLG, which was bought for $1.6 billion to boost assets and diversify Man's business away from computer-driven funds.

Chief operating officer Emmanuel Roman, seen by some to have built up a power base to rival that of CEO Peter Clarke, has been in charge of the integration of the two companies.

At 1253 GMT Man's shares were down 3.5 percent at 169 pence, while the FTSE 100 was down 1.5 percent.