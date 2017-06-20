June 20 Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on
Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible
investment.
Desmyter, who is head of sales for Europe, Middle East and
Africa, will continue in his current role, the company said.
In his new position, Desmyter will serve the clients'
interest in incorporating environmental, social and corporate
governance (ESG) considerations in the investment
decision-making process, the company said.
He will also chair Man Group's responsible investment
committee.
(Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Arun Koyyur)