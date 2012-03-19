* Missed out on $14 mln package after failing to hit targets
* Value of shares dropped by more than $9 mln
* Clarke's total package in 2011 down 30 pct, includes $1
mln cash bonus
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, March 19 Man Group's chief
executive has missed out on incentive payments of around $23
million, the company' accounts showed, as clients pulled their
cash out of the world's largest listed hedge fund firm during
the financial crisis.
Peter Clarke, who took over as CEO from industry 'godfather'
Stanley Fink in 2007, was granted a shares and options package
in 2008 worth around $14 million, dependent on performance, as
part of a three-year incentive plan, Man's report and accounts
showed.
The plan matured last March when the package was worthless
because Clarke did not hit his targets.
In addition, Clarke was also given a deferred bonus in
shares, worth $13.5 million in 2008. However, these had fallen
to $4.1 million by the time he was allowed to sell them last
year as the share price tumbled.
Clarke's pay for 2011 dropped 10 percent to $2.9 million,
although this still included a $1 million cash bonus "to reward
delivery of company performance and strategy."
Clarke was also awarded just over $4 million in long-term
incentive plans, which are dependent on hitting targets in
return on equity and fee income growth. This took his total
package to just under $7 million, down 30 percent on the
previous year.
The figures highlight the difficulties that Man - which has
a number of performance targets including goals for funds under
management and revenues - has faced since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in late 2008.
The firm, which runs $59.5 billion in assets, has seen
clients pull out their money every quarter since the final
quarter of 2008, apart from the first half of last year.
It also suffered poor performance from its flagship
computer-driven fund AHL in 2009, while its fund of funds unit
lost $360 million after investing with U.S. fraudster Bernard
Madoff.
Man's shares have dropped to 144 pence from around 550 pence
in March 2008, although this does not take into account the
$1.40 shareholders received after Man's sale of brokerage MF
Global.
