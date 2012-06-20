HONG KONG, June 20 Man Group Plc has named Tim Peach as managing director and head of its operations in Asia Pacific, a spokeswoman for the $59 billion hedge fund firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

Peach Replaces Tim Rainsford, Man's previous managing director for the region. Rainsford has moved to London from Hong Kong as head of European sales for the firm.

Peach, who moved to Asia in 2006 as the head of sales for South Eeast Asia for Man, will be based in Singapore and oversee the development and execution of the group's overall business strategy in the region, the spokeswoman said.

He joined Man in early 1997, covering European clients from Man's London and Pfaffikon offices. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE)