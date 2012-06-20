HONG KONG, June 20 Man Group Plc has
named Tim Peach as managing director and head of its operations
in Asia Pacific, a spokeswoman for the $59 billion hedge fund
firm told Reuters on Wednesday.
Peach Replaces Tim Rainsford, Man's previous managing
director for the region. Rainsford has moved to London from Hong
Kong as head of European sales for the firm.
Peach, who moved to Asia in 2006 as the head of sales for
South Eeast Asia for Man, will be based in Singapore and oversee
the development and execution of the group's overall business
strategy in the region, the spokeswoman said.
He joined Man in early 1997, covering European clients from
Man's London and Pfaffikon offices.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE)