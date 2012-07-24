* Writes down value of GLG by $91 mln
* AUM fall to $52.7 bln at end-June from $59 bln at
end-March
* Net outflows $1.4 bln over 3 months
* Adjusted pretax profit for 6 months to end-June $121 mln
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, July 24 Hedge fund manager Man Group
plans to cut costs by a further $100 million a year, its
first move under finance director Jonathan Sorrell to shore up
profits in the face of dwindling sales.
The fund firm, whose shares have lost about three quarters
of their value since the start of 2011 on the back of client
outflows, has faced pressure to cut deeper or faster, and this
is its third wave of savings since Man bought rival GLG in 2010.
The move could see hundreds more jobs among Man's roughly
1,500 workforce lost, following 400 job cuts already made.
"The steps we are taking today, by looking at costs ...
(means we are positioned for) ... possible protracted and
continued unstable markets," said chief executive Peter Clarke.
"Yes, gross margin has come down but costs have come down,"
he said on a telephone call to journalists.
By 1016 GMT Man's shares were up 9.3 percent at 75.5 pence.
Man also said on Tuesday that it had written down the value
of fund manager GLG, a controversial $1.6 billion acquisition
intended to reduce reliance on its flagship computer-driven fund
AHL, by $91 million.
It also wrote down the value of its multi-manager business
by $142 million.
The cost cuts, which bring savings since the GLG deal to
$250 million, come as the former FTSE 100 company adjusts to
falling assets and lower sales of high-margin guaranteed
products, which have suffered from poor performance by AHL.
Clarke said some cuts would come in guaranteed products, a
labour-intensive section of the business that runs highly
complex products with a fixed term mixing a range of funds.
"The fact that guaranteed products are relatively high
maintenance ... (means it) ... is a place where we can make
savings," said Clarke. "We're not seeing a lot of demand."
AHL
The cuts are the latest step in a fightback signalled last
month when Man replaced finance director Kevin Hayes with
Jonathan Sorrell, son of WPP chief executive Martin
Sorrell.
Man, which has been shedding assets since the credit crisis,
apart from during the first six months of last year, said
clients pulled out a net $1.4 billion over the three months to
the end of June, largely from AHL and roughly in line with
analyst forecasts.
Total assets under management (AUM) fell to $52.7 billion
from $59 billion at the end of March.
"The number to focus on is the precipitous fall in the AUM
over the past 12 months. This highlights the problem that Man
faces - during times of uncertainty funds flow out of the door
regardless of fund performance," said Peel Hunt analyst Mark
Williamson, who says the stock is "uninvestable".
One of the big contributors to Man's woes has been the poor
performance of AHL, which accounts for 70 percent or more of
Man's earnings, according to broker Numis.
This $16.7 billion 'black box' fund, named AHL after 1980s
founders Michael Adam, David Harding and Martin Lueck, lost 6.4
percent in 2011 and saw net outflows of $1.1 billion in the
three months to June.
Clarke said on Tuesday that Nomura Global Trend, an
open-ended version of AHL that had raised $2 billion by last May
after a high-profile launch in Japan, had shrunk to about $800
million.
However, performance has picked up in recent months, thanks
to short bets on oil and metals and long positions in U.S.
Treasuries and UK gilts, helping it gain 4.5 percent between May
21 and July 16. So far this year the fund is up 1.1 percent.
