SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Shares in Brazil's Manguinhos refinery plunged 70 percent on Tuesday, within minutes of the stock resuming trade on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange after a seven-day hiatus.

Trade in the stock had been suspended at the request of the 15,000 barrel-per-day refinery, to give it time to find out more about an announcement by Rio de Janeiro's state government that it would expropriate its site for a housing project.

The shares resumed trading on the order of the securities regulator CVM at 1636 local time with less than one hour to go to the end of the session. Preferential shares tumbled 69.7 percent from their last trading day's closing price on Oct. 11.

That stock closed on Tuesday at 0.20 reais ($0.10) while ordinary shares plunged a similar 68 percent to 0.27 reais.

The refinery, Refinaria de Petroleos Manguinhos SA, on Monday said it had offered to sell about 20 percent of its property to Rio de Janeiro state for 350 million reais in an effort to avert the expropriation.

The sale of that parcel of the property, situated near downtown Rio de Janeiro and the city's port, would enable the refinery to continue operating and is one spot of the land that would not require decontamination before starting building.

Manguinhos is the only Brazilian refinery not controlled by state-led oil company Petrobras. It also has some of the only non-Petrobras oil terminal and storage facilities near Brazil's rapidly expanding offshore oil frontier in the Campos and Santos basins.

($1 = 2.0290 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Danielle Assalve; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)