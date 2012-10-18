Oct 18 Brazil's Refinaria de Petroleos de
Manguinhos SA said on Thursday that it won an
injunction preventing the restart of trading in its stock,
halted after the government of Rio de Janeiro ordered the
expropriation of its refinery this week.
The company sought the injunction because "it still does not
have the ability to give the market criteria that would help
investors make a rational decision with respect to sale or
purchase" of the company's stock, the company said in a
securities filing.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)