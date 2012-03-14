BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 production of 746,291 gold equivalent ounces compared with 623,716 gold equivalent ounces last year
March 14 New York City will be paid a little more than $500 million by a computer contractor that conducted the biggest fraudulent scheme against any municipality in history, Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said on Wednesday.
A unit of SAIC Inc has agreed to pay $500.4 million to resolve its part of a federal criminal probe into fraud at CityTime, a New York City payroll system.
Science Applications International Corp agreed to pay $370.4 million in restitution to the city, as well as a penalty of $130 million, according to a deferred prosecution agreement made public on Wednesday. It also consented to the filing of a charge accusing it of conspiring to commit wire fraud. (Reporting by Joan Gralla and Jon Stempel; Editing by Jan Paschal)
Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as it recorded a bigger impairment charge.
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profits rose from last year, reflecting further cost cuts and a rise in metal prices, as the world's largest gold miner increased its dividend and planned to further pare its debt.