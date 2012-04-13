By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Less than four months after
new technology company SocialFlow Inc moved from the fashionable
digs it shared with six other firms in Manhattan's chic
Meatpacking District, it is again looking for more office space.
"We're no longer a scrappy start-up," Frank Speiser,
SocialFlow chief executive and co-founder, said from his new
Midtown offices. "We're a start-up, but we have a lot of
momentum."
The start-ups are growing up. They need more space, more
privacy and offices located near their larger business partners.
Maturity has sent many to Midtown, Manhattan's largest office
market and home to the traditional office towers most people
think of when they picture the New York borough.
These companies could provide support for rents that have
taken a hit from a pullback by financial tenants and give new
life to some aging buildings that banks wouldn't touch.
"This will help New York because it broadens the base of
tenants that are living here," said Nick Farmakis, corporate
managing director for tenant representative Studley. "Will it
replace finance as the engine of Manhattan? Maybe one day, but
it's far down the road if it happens."
SocialFlow is one of the hundreds of tech/media companies
clamoring for space in Manhattan. Most have been new firms
trying to attract creative and engineering talent with offices
in funky buildings located in hip Midtown South neighborhoods
such as the Meatpacking and Flatiron districts and Chelsea, home
to Google Inc.
Their growth has created new demand for space, sending them
uptown. Midtown buildings offer large floor sizes for such
companies, which like to locate on one story. Many have found
offices near Grand Central Station for the ease of many
family-aged executives who commute from northern suburbs.
The move is also pushing tech and media companies into other
unusual spaces. The former New York Times headquarters and the
Empire State Building are among those being marketed to growing
start-ups, firms that may give the buildings new leases on life.
MOVIN' ON UP
SocialFlow, whose technology enables companies to optimize
their message on social networking sites such as Twitter and
Facebook, in January moved into 10,000 square feet (930 square
meters) of space at 140 East 45th Street, steps away from Grand
Central.
The company needed to leave its Meatpacking District home
when it became clear the staff of 31 could no longer fit into
the 1,800 square feet it occupied there. SocialFlow was maturing
and needed some private offices and other conventional amenities
traditional buildings provide.
"We have two conference rooms that are basically operating
all the time, an open floor, and then we have offices for some
of the key executives so that we can actually discuss financing,
HR issues," Speiser said.
SocialFlow can make do with its new offices for about the
next 10 months, Speiser said. It plans to start looking for a
larger Midtown space this month.
Nearby, Facebook leases 80,000 square feet near Grand
Central and has the option to lease up to 150,000 square feet at
335 Madison Avenue, a building once known as Bank of America
Plaza. When Facebook moved there, Twitter took Facebook's former
location across the street.
Similarly, the online food-ordering site Seamless North
America LLC, a Midtown tenant for years, moved in November to
bigger digs nearly twice the size. It now leases 28,000 square
feet at 1065 Avenue of the Americas at 42nd Street.
When they move to more-traditional office space, many of
these companies take their decidedly noncorporate environment
with them, such as ping-pong tables and family-sized kitchens.
At its new location, Facebook peeled away part of the wall board
to expose cinder blocks and there is literally writing on the
wall.
The desire for unorthodox space -- and a lot of it -- has
put a new focus on the old New York Times Building at 229 West
43rd Street in Times Square.
"As technology firms grow and want larger floor plates where
they can put their entire firm on one floor, you're going to see
more look in buildings like that," said Bill Peters, executive
vice president at real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle,
which is not representing the building's owner, Blackstone Group
LP.
"I think that is a building that is ripe for that kind of
firm," he said of the Gothic and French Renaissance-style
building constructed in stages from 1912 through 1932.
The Empire State Building also has landed some tech and
media tenants, with the most well-known being business social
media firm Linked-in, which rents 32,000 square feet.
"Your showroom for a tech company is where you work," said
Anthony Malkin, president of the Malkin Group that controls the
Empire State Building, which is due to be part of an initial
public offering involving 18 properties in total. "Who you will
be showing it to is your workers."
The demand is not expected to slow anytime soon. Manhattan's
ability to attract talent has made New York State the No. 2
recipient of technology venture capital funding, though
California remains top by far. In the fourth quarter, VC funding
in New York State rose to $434.4 million, up 30.6 percent from a
year earlier, according to CB Insights, which tracks venture
capital funding. The number of deals reached 60, up from 50 a
year earlier.
With more funding come more start-ups, and their traditional
Midtown South haunts are becoming increasingly scarce and more
expensive.
In the first quarter, Midtown South's vacancy rate fell to
5.9 percent from 8 percent a year earlier, according to real
estate services company Cushman & Wakefield. Asking rent rose
10.5 percent, the biggest jump in Manhattan.
Rent in the most desirable Midtown South buildings rose 33
percent from a year earlier and by $10.08 from the prior quarter
to $67.52 per square foot. That is likely to continue making the
traditionally pricier Midtown market more competitive.
"You've got a lot of tenants all chasing the same handful of
buildings in Midtown South," Studley's Farmakis said. "There's
not going to be enough space for them down there at the right
price. These tenants will start to migrate to Midtown and the
Downtown financial district, absolutely."
