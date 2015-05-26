MANILA May 26 Manila Electric Co (Meralco)
said on Tuesday it expects to close a 40-billion-peso
($895 million) loan deal with a syndicate of local banks by the
third quarter to finance a coal-fired power plant project.
The Philippines' Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a
power supply agreement between Meralco, the country's biggest
power utility, and its San Buenaventura Power Ltd Co unit, which
will build a 455 megawatt (MW) power plant over three years in
Mauban town in Quezon Province on the main Luzon island.
The regulatory approval paves the way for the financing deal
to close within the third quarter and the award of engineering,
procurement and construction contracts, Meralco CEO Oscar Reyes
told reporters after a stockholders' meeting. Construction was
to be completed by the end of 2018.
The project is part of Meralco's plan to build a power
generation portfolio of up to 3,000 MW to supply the country's
growing energy requirements.
"We're looking at a 70 percent debt and 30 percent equity
financing for San Buenaventura," Reyes said. "(Debt) financing
will be in the order of about 40 billion pesos and the intent is
to source all of this from local commercial banks."
He said Meralco was looking at a combination of seven- and
12-year loans. Another option, he said, was a 12-year loan
repriceable on the seventh year.
($1 = 44.7000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)