Nov 8 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 3.11 vs 2.98

Core income 3.33 vs 2.97

EBITDA 6.57 vs 6.09

Revenue 8.90 vs 8.34

NOTE: Manila Water Company Inc is the water utility unit of the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, Ayala Corporation . It supplies water to the east zone of the capital, the province of Laguna south of Manila, and the island of Boracay in central Philippines popular among tourists.

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

