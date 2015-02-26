MUMBAI Feb 26 U.S. private equity fund TPG
Capital Management will buy a "significant minority
stake" in Indian private hospital operator Manipal Health
Enterprises Ltd for 9 billion rupees ($145.86 million), the
companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Manipal Health, part of Manipal Education and Medical Group,
owns and operates 10 multi-specialty hospitals across five
states in western and southern India, according to the
statement. It also operates teaching hospitals and fertility
clinics.
The statement did not specify the size of the stake TPG
would acquire in Manipal Health.
India's private hospital operators are attracting strong
investor interest as a growing number of more affluent Indian
patients are willing to pay for better-equipped clinics because
of the poor state of public hospitals.
TPG and Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd are vying to
buy a controlling stake in India's Global Hospitals in a deal
that would value the privately owned chain at $350 million, two
people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier
this month.
($1 = 61.7009 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)