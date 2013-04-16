* Province looks to balance books by 2016-17
* Spring could bring costly flooding
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 16 The Western
Canadian province of Manitoba forecast a budget deficit of C$518
million ($506.03 million) on Tuesday for its 2013-14 fiscal
year, its fifth-straight deficit, as it warned of the costs of
potentially major flooding this spring.
Manitoba, whose economy depends in part on farming and
mining, projected spending at C$14.8 billion and revenue of
C$14.2 billion, both up 3 percent from 2012-13, and said it
would raise the province's sales tax. The deficit calculation
takes into account some C$150 million that is budgeted but not
expected to be spent.
Manitoba's left-leaning New Democratic Party government, led
by Premier Greg Selinger, is aiming to balance the budget by
2016-17.
Finance Minister Stan Struthers said the twin threats of a
weak global economy and spring flooding left Manitoba with a
choice of raising taxes and fees or making deep spending cuts.
The province has budgeted C$135 million in total to cover
holdover expenses from past floods and possible damages from any
floods this year. In 2011, the total cost of fighting floods and
compensating property owners was about C$1 billion -- around
half of which the Canadian government paid.
"We can't stick our heads in the sand and pretend there's no
flood," Struthers said. "We can't pretend we don't have to pay
for it."
Cold weather has delayed the snow melt in Manitoba, raising
the risk that it will later melt suddenly. The Red River runs
north into Manitoba from North Dakota and Minnesota, which have
received heavy snowfall this winter, while the Assiniboine River
runs east into the province from Saskatchewan, which also has
plenty of snow left to melt.
The budget includes a 1 percentage point increase in the
provincial sales tax, bringing it to 8 percent, to provide
additional dedicated revenues for infrastructure, including
flood-mitigation measures, over the next decade. Manitoba law
requires a public vote to approve a tax increase, but Struthers
said the government would pass legislation to waive that
requirement.
Manitoba's net debt stood at C$16.1 billion as of March 31,
and is forecast to rise to C$17.8 billion a year later.
Manitoba expects to finish the 2012/13 fiscal year with a
C$583 million deficit, an amount that is just over half the
record-high C$999 million deficit it had a year earlier.
Most Canadian provinces have run deficits for several years
after the 2008-09 financial crisis slowed the economy.
Neighboring Saskatchewan, rich in potash and crude oil, is an
exception.