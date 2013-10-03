BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
Oct 3 The Canadian province of Manitoba on Thursday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of bonds due Sept. 5, 2045, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 4.05 percent notes were priced at 99.896 to yield 4.056 percent or 96 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 1 The world's largest hedge fund manager, Bridgewater Associates, is once again changing its leadership structure, according to a note posted on LinkedIn Wednesday.