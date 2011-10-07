NEW YORK Oct 7 The Canadian province on Manitoba sold C$300 million ($288 million) of five-year debentures on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.05 percent bonds are due Dec. 1, 2016. They were priced at 99.914 to yield 2.068 percent or 54 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.04) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)