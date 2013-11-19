BRIEF-The New Home Company announces proposed private offering of senior notes
* The New Home Company Inc announces proposed private offering of senior notes due 2022
Nov 19 Manitoba on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($286 million) of 10-year notes due June 2, 2023 in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.55 percent notes were priced at 93.7530 to yield 3.21 percent or 76.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The total amount now outstanding is C$900 million ($857 million).
* Monroe Capital provides $100 million credit facility to support the growth of DRB Financial Solutions LLC and Echelon Medical Capital LLC
