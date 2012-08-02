BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc reported lower second-quarter net income on Thursday, hurt by higher depreciation and amortization expenses.
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 fell to C$44.5 million, or 67 Canadian cents a share, from C$49.8 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to C$431.6 million, from C$443.7 million in the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering