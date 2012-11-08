EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Nov 8 Canada's Manitoba Telecom Services Inc , which is mulling the sale of its Allstream business, said third-quarter profit rose on higher demand for its wireless, broadband and IPTV services.
Net earnings rose 10 percent to C$40.8 million ($40.97 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share, from C$37 million, or 56 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$424.3 million, hurt by lower sales in its Allstream business.
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.