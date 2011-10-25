* Q3 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.17
Oct 25 Diversified industrial manufacturer
Manitowoc Co Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly
earnings driven by higher demand for its crane business in the
United States and emerging markets, sending its shares up 6
percent after the bell.
Manitowoc, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks,
backed its full-year outlook of 20-25 percent growth in crane
revenue and said it expects "high single digit percentage
growth" in its food service revenue.
The company's second-quarter net income soared to $23.7
million, or 18 cents a share, from $1.4 million, or 1 cent a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 18 cents a share.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $935.4 million.
Crane sales rose 21 percent while food services sales rose
10 percent.
Analysts on average had expected 17 cents a share, on
revenue of $935.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wisconsin-based Manitowoc's shares were up 5.8 percent at
$9.15 after the bell. They closed at $8.65 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)