Dec 8 Diversified industrial manufacturer
Manitowoc Co Inc said supply-chain issues regarding some
crane components and striking workers at its Wisconsin facility
will hurt fourth-quarter sales.
The company, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks,
said it recently identified supplier delivery issues with some
hydraulic components and that shipment of some crane products
will be delayed into the first quarter of 2012.
It also said union workers at its crane facility in
Manitowoc, Wisconsin have been on strike since Nov. 14 after
failing to agree on a contract that expired on Oct. 31.
"Negotiations held in front of a federal mediator late last
week did not result in meaningful progress, and thus management
is not certain how long the strike will continue," Manitowoc
said in a statement.
Manitowoc expects the component delivery issues, strike,
corresponding layoffs and contingency plans to hurt
fourth-quarter crane sales by $35 million, and operating
earnings by $10 million.
The company said customer order activity was consistent with
the rate of the prior four quarters, and its foodservice
business is performing in line with its previous outlook.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)