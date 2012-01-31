* Q4 EPS $0.13 vs loss/shr $0.43 a year ago

* Q4 rev up 25 pct (Follows alerts)

Jan 31 Diversified industrial manufacturer Manitowoc Co Inc reported a quarterly profit as a 40 percent rise in its crane segment sales boosted revenue.

Manitowoc, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks, forecast 10-15 percent growth in its 2012 crane revenue. It expects foodservice revenue to grow in high single-digit percentage in 2012.

The company's fourth-quarter net income was $15.3 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $65.5 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 14 cents a share.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.0 billion.

Crane segment sales rose to $687.6 million.

