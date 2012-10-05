Oct 5 Manitowoc Co Inc on Thursday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MANITOWOC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 423 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS