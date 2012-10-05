Health insurer Anthem says Cigna cannot terminate merger agreement
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
Oct 5 Manitowoc Co Inc on Thursday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MANITOWOC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 423 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.
* Says notified Anthem that it has terminated agreement and plan of merger by and among co, Anthem and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem