* Prices IPO at $12/shr, below expected range of $15-$17

* Sold 12.5 mln shares in IPO-underwriter

Nov 17 Manning & Napier priced its initial public offering at $12 per share, below its expected range, and sold 12.5 million shares in the offering, according to an underwriter.

The Fairport, New York-based company, which offers investment management services, had told U.S. regulators that it would sell 12.5 million shares between $15 and $17 per share. [ID:nL4E7M73DJ]

The company raised $150 million in proceeds from the offering.

Manning & Napier, which was founded in 1970, had $38.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, and recorded revenue of $249.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MN' on Friday.

Underwriters on the IPO were led by BofA Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)