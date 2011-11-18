BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
* Prices IPO at $12/shr, below expected range of $15-$17
* Sold 12.5 mln shares in IPO-underwriter
Nov 17 Manning & Napier priced its initial public offering at $12 per share, below its expected range, and sold 12.5 million shares in the offering, according to an underwriter.
The Fairport, New York-based company, which offers investment management services, had told U.S. regulators that it would sell 12.5 million shares between $15 and $17 per share. [ID:nL4E7M73DJ]
The company raised $150 million in proceeds from the offering.
Manning & Napier, which was founded in 1970, had $38.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, and recorded revenue of $249.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30.
Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MN' on Friday.
Underwriters on the IPO were led by BofA Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)