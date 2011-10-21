* Q3 shr $0.97 vs. $0.94 expected; sales up 16 pct
* Sees Q4 shr $0.85 to $0.95 vs. $0.91 expected
* Worries about Italy overblown - CEO
* Sales growth slows in France, Italy
* Shares up 1.9 percent
(Adds detail on European performance, share movement)
Oct 21 ManpowerGroup (MAN.N), the largest
U.S.-based staffing company, reported a market-beating 55
percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a weaker U.S.
dollar, and said demand for temporary workers was "solid"
around the world.
The company, whose shares rose nearly 2 percent, set a
fourth-quarter target close to Wall Street estimates, but said
sales growth in some major European economies had slowed a
little in September and the first few weeks of October.
"The last few weeks, early October, we did see things tail
off a little bit within the French market as well in terms of
year on year growth," Chief Financial Officer Mike Van Handel
told analysts. France is Manpower's biggest market, accounting
for 29 percent of total company sales last quarter.
CEO Jeff Joerres said he continued to feel good about
Manpower's business in Italy.
"Clearly, the headlines are overblowing the weakness," he
said. "There is some concern on the macro issues, but business
is happening. Midsize manufacturers (that) dominate Northern
Italy still continue to hang in there."
The soft economic environment is likely to extend into
early 2012, Manpower said. That will limit sales growth to a
low single-digit percentage rate in the first quarter, so the
company will continue to focus on controlling costs.
Third-quarter net earnings jumped to $79.6 million, or 97
cents per share, from $51.3 million, or 62 cents per share, a
year earlier. The results beat the analysts' average forecast
by 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 16 percent to $5.78 billion, slightly below Wall
Street forecasts of $5.81 billion.
Milwaukee-based Manpower, which gets most of its sales and
profits in Europe, said the boost from a weaker dollar against
the euro would be smaller in the fourth quarter.
It forecast a fourth-quarter profit of 85 cents to 95 cents
a share before charges, bracketing expectations of 91 cents.
Manpower said operating earnings rose 12 percent in France
and jumped 69 percent in Italy. Profit dipped in its Southern
Europe segment, which excludes France and Italy, despite higher
revenue.
Manpower's U.S. sales and profits were higher, and the
company said it was pushing through price increases to small
and mid-sized businesses. In several markets, Manpower is
turning down low-margin contracts in order to boost its
profitability, Joerres said.
Manpower is the world's No. 3 staffing company in terms of
sales, behind Switzerland's Adecco SA ADEN.VX and the
Netherlands' Randstad Holdings (RAND.AS).
Shares of Manpower were up 1.9 percent at $40.32 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)