(Adds CEO comments from conference call, detail on outlook)
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, July 20 Global staffing services
provider ManpowerGroup on Friday reported a sharply
lower quarterly profit as Europe's major economies weakened and
a stronger dollar reduced results, but its earnings still topped
Wall Street's estimates.
The U.S.-based company, which generates two-thirds of its
sales in Europe, issued a third-quarter forecast that was below
recently lowered analyst estimates, saying slower demand for its
services, which include providing temporary workers, was not
limited to Europe.
"We see this current downturn as quite different than what
we experienced in 2008," Chief Executive Jeff Joerres said on a
conference call. "There really is no major falloff but rather a
slow decline of business that is holding true across all
geographies at this time."
Net earnings fell 44 percent to $41 million, or 51 cents per
share, from $72.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time reorganization and other charges,
Manpower earned 76 cents a share, 5 cents ahead of average
analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 8 percent to $5.21 billion, meeting Wall Street
estimates. Manpower's sales declined by double digits in France
and Italy but fell by smaller amounts in northern Europe.
Milwaukee-based Manpower is less reliant on European markets
than rival Randstad, but more than Adecco or
any of its U.S.-listed peers. Its shares trade at a discount to
U.S. peers as a result.
Manpower, whose clients include ABB, Deutsche Bank
, Novartis and Cisco Systems, said
the stronger dollar lowered earnings by 7 cents in the quarter
and will affect third-quarter earnings by 8 cents a share. The
currency dropped more in value than the company had expected.
It forecast third-quarter profit of 64 cents to 72 cents a
share, while analysts, who lowered forecasts in the lead-up to
earnings, were expecting 79 cents per share.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Steve Orlofsky)