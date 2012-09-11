* US employment outlook steady, employers 'on the sidelines'
* Hiring outlook weakens in 24 economies from third quarter
* Job prospects weaken in China, India, Brazil
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Most U.S. employers are
unwilling to add workers because of uncertainty around
November's elections, the Federal budget, and the effect of
Europe's slowdown, according to a quarterly hiring survey by
ManpowerGroup.
The jobs outlook in the United States is holding steady even
as it weakens in most other economies, suggesting the recent
pace of slow-but-steady job growth may continue in coming
months.
The vast majority of U.S. employers polled see no change in
their hiring plans in the fourth quarter, Manpower said. The net
employment outlook - the difference between those planning to
add jobs and those cutting them - was plus-11, unchanged from
the third quarter but up 3 points from a year ago, according to
the poll by the largest U.S.-listed employment services company.
The U.S. reading of plus-11 is roughly halfway between its
record low reading of minus-2 in 2009 and the all-time high of
plus-21, reached in 2006, Manpower's President of the Americas
Jonas Prising said. He added that the current, three-year-old
recovery in survey results has been slower than in the past.
"It's nice to see it continue to hold steady... but it is
still a long way to go to reflecting a robust and healthy labor
market," Prising said.
Employers remain cautious about adding to their workforce
because they are uncertain how Europe's economic weakness and a
slower China will affect the United States. They also fret about
the U.S. presidential election and the so-called 'fiscal cliff,'
when spending cuts could go into effect at the start of 2013,
the global staffing services company said.
"They'll have to have good business reasons to hire or else
they'll just stay on the sidelines," Prising said.
Manpower's survey found only one of 13 job categories -
education and health services - has a stronger hiring outlook
compared with the previous quarter. Construction and
manufacturing were among sectors where the outlook has weakened.
Manpower's U.S. survey is 50 years old this year and is
based on interviews with 18,000 employers. It is considered a
leading indicator of labor market trends, but does not directly
correlate with the monthly jobs numbers reported by the
government.
The results follow a disappointing U.S. jobs report that
showed fewer new jobs were created in August than expected,
although the unemployment rate slipped to 8.1 percent.
"There is job creation but it's very slow. I see no reason
why we would suddenly expect it to increase," Prising said.
WEAKER OUTLOOK IN MOST ECONOMIES
The United States was one of five major economies where the
fourth-quarter hiring outlook held steady versus the prior
quarter. However, in 24 of 41 countries and territories,
job-seekers are facing a tougher marketplace.
The pace of hiring is expected to slow in large emerging
economies including China, India and Brazil. China is feeling
the pinch from slowing exports to Europe, especially in its
factories, while softer Chinese demand for commodities is in
turn weighing on Brazil's employers.
India's employment outlook is the weakest in more than three
years as technology employers impose hiring freezes. Widespread
layoffs, however, are unlikely, Manpower said.
In Europe, employers in most economies are less optimistic,
but job prospects in the United Kingdom and Germany improved
slightly. Europe's manufacturing sector is broadly weaker,
however, according to the quarterly poll, with more Polish
manufacturers planning layoffs than three months ago. Greece and
Italy have the fewest opportunities for job seekers.
Manpower's global survey is based on interviews with 65,000
hiring managers. The Milwaukee-based company does business in
about 80 countries and territories but generates most of its
revenues in Europe.