* Japan, United States among economies with talent shortages
* 34 pct of world employers having difficulty filling jobs:
survey
* Causes include too few applicants, lack of hard skills
By Nick Zieminski
May 29 The United States and other large
economies cannot find enough skilled workers, engineers and
other in-demand employees, according to an annual study on
talent shortages.
The study, by staffing services giant ManpowerGroup,
found 34 percent of employers around the world report trouble
filling jobs because of a lack of available talent. The
percentage is unchanged from 2011 but up from the prior three
years.
However, most of the employers -- 56 percent -- say unfilled
jobs are likely to have little or on no impact on customers and
investors. That is up from 36 percent who said so a year ago.
Talent shortages persist despite high unemployment in many
economies, especially among young people. Employers are more
comfortable conducting business in an environment of talent
shortages and remain reluctant to add workers while memories of
recession are fresh, according to Manpower.
"Leaving positions unfilled may be a short-term fix, but
it's a short-sighted and unsustainable approach to addressing
talent shortages," Manpower Chief Executive Jeff Joerres said.
The top reasons for not filling jobs include a lack of
available applicants; too few hard skills, such as speaking a
foreign language among those who do apply; and a lack of
experience. Smaller numbers of employers complained about
deficiencies in applicants' soft skills, such as showing too
little enthusiasm.
Manpower polled 40,000 employers in 41 countries and
territories.
HELP WANTED IN TOKYO
Skilled trade workers have topped the most in-demand list in
four of the past five years. Educational systems around the
world are emphasizing four-year university educations, while
allowing vocational and technical programs to decline.
As fewer young people pursue technical educations and more
older skilled workers retire, such shortages are likely to
persist, the study predicts.
Other in-demand jobs in 2012 are sales representatives,
technicians, drivers, laborers and information technology staff.
Accounting and finance workers, chefs and managers round out the
top 10.
Employers in Japan were the most likely to say they are
having trouble finding staff, followed by those in Brazil,
Bulgaria, Australia and the United States, where 49 percent
report difficulty, down from 52 percent last year.
While technical and business-oriented job categories top
most countries' lists, employers in the United States, Singapore
and India, among others, say they cannot find enough teachers.
Nurses are also in demand.
Several European countries, including Ireland, the
Netherlands and Spain, ranked at the bottom of the list, with
fewer than one in 10 employers struggling to find the right
workers.
Manpower also asked about responses to the talent shortage.
The most frequent responses were employers offering more
training to current staff, or broadening their search outside
their local regions. Others put people into positions for which
they are not fully qualified, hoping they'll learn on the job.
Higher pay, at least for now, is not a common response to
the talent shortage. Only 8 percent of global employers are
boosting starting salaries, and only 7 percent are offering
better benefits or signing bonuses.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)