BRIEF-LSC Communications files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 mln shares
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing
April 19 Global staffing company ManpowerGroup reported a 41 percent fall in quarterly profit as its European business remained under pressure, particularly in France.
However, the world's No.3 staffing company forecast second-quarter earnings of 84 to 92 cents per share before one-time items, above the average analyst forecast of 77 cents.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Manpower's earnings fell to $23.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $40.2 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $4.77 billion.
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
* AES Corp - CEO and president Andrés Gluski's total compensation for 2016 was about $9 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mibEqG Further company coverage: