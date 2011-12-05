FRANKFURT Dec 5 The most likely option for insolvent German printing press machine maker Manroland is a break-up, the insolvency administrator told a German newspaper.

"The company will have a hard time finding an investor the way it is set up right now," Werner Schneider told Die Welt in an article published on Monday. "Sensible alliances and constellations are imaginable separately," he said.

Manroland's two main rivals are Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and Koenig & Bauer, and while a break-up of Manroland could give them a chance to cherry-pick, analysts have said there was already too much capacity in the market. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)