BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
FRANKFURT Dec 5 The most likely option for insolvent German printing press machine maker Manroland is a break-up, the insolvency administrator told a German newspaper.
"The company will have a hard time finding an investor the way it is set up right now," Werner Schneider told Die Welt in an article published on Monday. "Sensible alliances and constellations are imaginable separately," he said.
Manroland's two main rivals are Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and Koenig & Bauer, and while a break-up of Manroland could give them a chance to cherry-pick, analysts have said there was already too much capacity in the market. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.