(Corrects to "third-biggest" instead of "second-biggest" in lead)

MUNICH Nov 24 Manroland, the world's third-biggest printing machine maker, is likely to file for insolvency on Friday, two people familiar with the company said on Thursday.

"Only a miracle can avert insolvency now," one of the people said.

A spokesman for Manroland, owned by insurer Allianz and truck maker MAN SE, said: "There is a supervisory board meeting taking place right now, at which the current situation and the future of the company are being discussed."

Manroland's employees will be informed on Friday about what is happening, he said.

Allianz and MAN declined to comment.

Shares of rival Heidelberg jumped as much as 14 percent on the news and were up 8.3 percent at 1.31 euros by 1523 GMT. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan)