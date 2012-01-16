MUNICH Jan 16 The insolvency
administrator of German printing machine maker Manroland is
weighing sale options for the group, ranging from selling the
whole company to an investor to a potential break-up, two
sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.
A financial investor has submitted a bid for all three
production sites of the group, while two separate offers have
been made for parts of the company, the sources said late on
Sunday.
Insolvency administrator Werner Schneider, of law firm
Schneider, Geiwitz & Partner, said earlier this month he saw a
deal as being feasible by the end of the month.
Manroland filed for insolvency in late November after its
owners Allianz Capital Partners, part of Allianz, and
MAN SE, failed to find an investor before the world's
No.3 printing machine maker ran out of money.
Manroland, with 6,600 employees and annual sales of close to
1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), competes with Heidelberger
Druckmaschinen and Koenig & Bauer, as well
as Japan's Komori, Ryobi and Mitsubishi
.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Irene Preisinger; Editing
by David Holmes)