FRANKFURT Jan 4 The insolvency administrator of Manroland said on Wednesday it was homing in on an investor for the German printing machine maker and saw a deal feasible by the end of the month.

"We now have parties seriously interested in all three production sites in Augsburg, Offenbach and Plauen, with whom we are involved in ongoing negotiations," Werner Schneider of law firm Schneider, Geiwitz & Partner said in a statement, without naming any possible buyers.

The firm said no orders had been cancelled and production would continue beyond Jan. 31 based on the current backlog.

Manroland filed for insolvency in late November after its owners Allianz Capital Partners (part of Allianz ) and MAN SE failed to find an investor before the world's No.3 printing machine maker ran out of money.

Manroland, with 6,600 employees and annual sales of close to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), competes with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and Koenig & Bauer, as well as Japan's Komori, Ryobi and Mitsubishi . ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)