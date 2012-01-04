FRANKFURT Jan 4 The insolvency
administrator of Manroland said on Wednesday it was homing in on
an investor for the German printing machine maker and saw a deal
feasible by the end of the month.
"We now have parties seriously interested in all three
production sites in Augsburg, Offenbach and Plauen, with whom we
are involved in ongoing negotiations," Werner Schneider of law
firm Schneider, Geiwitz & Partner said in a statement, without
naming any possible buyers.
The firm said no orders had been cancelled and production
would continue beyond Jan. 31 based on the current backlog.
Manroland filed for insolvency in late November after its
owners Allianz Capital Partners (part of Allianz ) and
MAN SE failed to find an investor before the world's
No.3 printing machine maker ran out of money.
Manroland, with 6,600 employees and annual sales of close to
1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), competes with Heidelberger
Druckmaschinen and Koenig & Bauer, as well
as Japan's Komori, Ryobi and Mitsubishi
.
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
