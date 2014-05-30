UPDATE 2-UBS faces French trial in long-running tax case
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
May 30 Manroy Plc
* Manroy plc offer update
* Herstal announced that offer had become unconditional as to acceptances. Offer was extended until 1.00 pm (london time) on 30 may 2014
* Offer remains open for acceptances until further notice
* Although offer has become unconditional as to acceptances, offer remains subject to conditions set out in offer document and therefore it has not yet become or been declared unconditional in all respects
* Will provide a further update in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports
LONDON, March 20 U.S. bank Citi has abandoned its prediction of a fall for the euro to below parity against the dollar, the latest major lender to capitulate on long-term forecasts for a historic change in one of the world's big currency equilibriums.