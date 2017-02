FRANKFURT Nov 28 Germany's MAN SE does not expect fourth-quarter profits to take a hit as a result of a deal to sell Ferrostaal to the MPC Group.

"Provisions already booked this year were sufficient to cover the risks," a spokesman for MAN SE said on Monday.

The deal's closing is expected for the first quarter.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Irene Preisinger)