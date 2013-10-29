BERLIN Oct 29 German truck maker MAN SE expects no change in sales of heavy-duty vehicles in core European markets next year.

"There will probably be the same volume in Europe in 2013 and 2014," Anders Nielsen, head of MAN's truck and bus division said on Tuesday during a conference call on third-quarter results.

It may take "several years" to solve problems in MAN's bus operations, Nielsen said. The division posted an 11 million-euro ($15.16 million) operating loss in the third quarter, extending the nine-month loss to 47 million euros. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)